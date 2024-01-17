A Forum of Oyo State Media Practitioners in Abuja (FOMPA) has appealed to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to quickly direct urgent intervention into the unfortunate explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, where lives and property worth billions of Naira were destroyed.

The Forum, in a condolence message to the families of the bereaved and signed by its interim coordinator, Bode Olagoke, commended Governor Seyi Makinde-led state government for his prompt intervention in the disaster.

According to the state government, 77 people were injured, 2 died, and several properties were destroyed.

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, the media practitioners of Oyo State extraction expressed concerns about the well-being of their fellow Oyo indigenes and residents and appealed to philanthropists across the country to come to their aid by ameliorating the untold hardship such wanton destruction would bring on the victims.

The statement reads: “As a forum and the voice of our people in Oyo State, we hereby condemn the unwholesome action of the few that caused the dastard explosion in the Bodija area of Ibadan, which affected the lives and property of our peace-loving people in Oyo State.

“We seize this medium to sincerely express our condolences to the families of the affected persons, and we pray for the quick recovery of the injured ones.

“We also commend the quick intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde. The governor’s visit to the scene is encouraging, and his promise to pay the medical bills of the injured is also commended.

“We, however, are using this medium to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to show concern, direct urgent intervention, and help the victims rebuild their lives because the core function of a government is the security and well-being of the people.

“We also appeal to philanthropists across Nigeria and beyond to come to the aid of our people to reduce the burden and hardship this explosion could bring on our peace-loving people in Oyo State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about play

ers in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…