A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Idowu Odebunmi, has described Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s road infrastructure policy as strategically being prosecuted to transform the economy, create employment and boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The lawmaker, who is representing Oye constituency II, commended the diligent pace at which the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki dual carriage way and the return of Contractor handling Itapa-Omu-Ijelu road were being prosecuted, predicting that the projects will bring an upswing to the local economy when completed.

Odebunmi, the chairman House committee on Youth and Sports and Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, a statement on Wednesday after a tour of the two projects to assess the level of work done, after the yuletide recess.

Besides the two roads, Odebunmi stated that the Ring Road being constructed between Iworoko-Are-Afao- Igbemo to the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport, will help in exposing the towns in that axis to better business opportunities.

The parliamentarian said the Ring Road, targeted at decongesting Ado Ekiti metropolis of traffic snarl, would ease the transportation of agricultural products to the cities for more income earnings for farmers.

Stating the significance of Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki two-day road to the survival of the Ekiti’s economy, Odebunmi posited that it leads to Ekiti State University, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti and the Federal University , Oye Ekiti, the three institutions regarded as the mainstay of the economy.

The lawmaker said: “I am indeed happy about the pace of work on Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki road. Though, the government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi made some imprints before the expiration of his tenure on this road, but the spate of work under Governor Oyebanji has been faster. This shows that more commitments have been made in terms of focus and financial resources.

“The Itapa-Omu-Ijelu road, which falls within my constituency, was awarded before the inception of this government, but was abandoned by the contractor. But Governor Oyebanji has directed the contractor back to site.

“The Itapa-Omu-Ijelu road leads to agricultural zone and I know that farming will be more enhanced in that axis when completed, because farmers will earn more income due to easy and low cost of transportation.

“We all know the rate of kidnapping on our roads was high, but with Governor Oyebanji’s strategic efforts, this senseless criminal tendency has abated. These are commendable efforts.”

Odebunmi commended Governor Oyebanji for adhering to the Ekiti State Local Contents Law in the prosecution of road projects, by mandating the contractors handling them to patronise local contractors and use Ekiti residents to handle some works on sites.

On the proposed 1.2kms flyover to be built between Okeyinmi and Ijigbo Roundabouts in Ado Ekiti metropolis, Odebunmi justified the Governor’s intension, saying the project will decongest the Capital City’s Business District of traffic logjam and add aesthetic value.

“This project is not a misplaced priority. I think the benefit outweighs the demerit. That area represents Ado Ekiti business centre. We have Erekesan Market , Banks, and several business centres located along that axis, which often resulted in regular traffic hold up.

“With this effort, this crisis will be resolved. That portion remains the most congested in Ado Ekiti and plans must be intensified ahead for its decongestion. We must plan ahead in resolving our problem, not that we will wait for problem to arise before rushing to solve it,” Odebunmi said.

