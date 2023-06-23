The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning to Nigerians.

The NiMet predicted three days of cloudiness, rainfall and thunderstorms across the country from Friday to Sunday.

According to NAN, the agency’s weather outlook, which was released on Thursday, forecasts that there will be morning rainfall over parts of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nasarawa and Plateau states.

NiMet predicted intermittent rainfall over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa, and Delta.

“Some of the states expected to be affected by the climatic change were Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa states,” the forecast reads.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa and Niger.

“Later in the day, thunderstorm is anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara and Plateau.

“Intermittent rainfall is expected in some parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Delta during the forecast period.

“Cloudy morning is anticipated for the North central region with prospects of rains over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Intermittent rain is also anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Delta states within the forecast period.”

NiMet predicted sunny skies on Sunday with few patches of clouds over the northern region with chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Borno and Gombe states in the morning hours.





NiMet urged disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood. The public is advised to take necessary caution,” the agency said.

“Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE