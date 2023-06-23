The wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Patience Eno, has celebrated widows in the state on the occasion of the International Widows’ Day, pledging to lighten their burdens through deliberate support programmes.

In a statement released by the Press Unit, Office of the Governor’s Wife, Akwa Ibom State, the First Lady praised all widows in the State for exercising resilience, strength and courage in the midst of adversity and tough times.

“As the world marks the International Widows’ Day today, I celebrate every widowed Akwa Ibom woman who has exhibited strength in spite of her pains; resilience in times of hardship and great courage in times of despair. “

The governor’s wife assured of her resolve to do everything within her power to support widows in the state and prayed God to strengthen and comfort all widows who are going through hard times.

“I assure you that you will never walk alone on this journey, and that I will do my part in ensuring that the burden gets lighter for your already tired shoulders. by putting together programmes to support you.

“May the Almighty God comfort and sustain you according to His promises and may He give you strength in times of weakness and uncertainties,” the statement read in part.

The International Widows Day which takes place annually on June 23, is a day set aside by the United Nations to address the poverty and injustice faced by millions of widows and their dependents in many countries.

The theme for the 2023 global celebration is: ‘Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.

