A group of teachers selected from both public and private secondary schools in Kwara state have been trained on computer skills and art to equip them for improved teaching on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a one-day training workshop in Ilorin, the Executive Director of Webfala Digital Skills Initiative, Mrs. Nafisat Bakare, said that the workshop which is in collaboration with a US-based Scratch Foundation, was to equip teachers with necessary tools and knowledge to empower their students with what they need to excel in future.

“Today, we gather here not only to equip teachers with the necessary tools and knowledge to empower their students but also to celebrate the remarkable collaboration between Webfala and the esteemed Scratch Foundation. Together, we share a vision of providing children from all walks of life with the essential digital skills they need to excel in our ever-evolving world.

“Our book, ‘Coding and Art: Scratch Your Brain and Crack the Codes!’ is a testament to our commitment. It is a comprehensive guide meticulously crafted to introduce children to the exciting world of Scratch programming. From basic ICT concepts to the creation of intricate projects using art, this book covers everything beginners need to embark on their Scratch programming journey.

“Through the power of coding and art, we unlock endless possibilities for our young learners. By nurturing their creativity and problem-solving skills, we empower them to become active creators in the digital age. We firmly believe that every child deserves the opportunity to develop these crucial skills, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

The Director while commending educators for their dedication and commitment to nurturing the minds of our future leaders said that their presence at the workshop showed their commitment to providing the best education possible.

“We believe that educators are the catalysts for change, and it is your dedication and passion that will shape the future of our students. Throughout this workshop, you will be guided through the fundamentals of Scratch programming, from basic concepts to more advanced projects. You will learn how to integrate art into the coding process, unlocking the limitless creative potential within your students. Our aim is to equip you with the necessary expertise to inspire and guide your students in their coding and artistic endeavors,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the Scratch Foundation for their unwavering support throughout this incredible journey adding, “It is through their collaboration that we stand here today, ready to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless children.”

Highlight of the event was the launching of the book produced by the organization, titled ‘Coding and Art: Scratch Your Brain and Crack the Codes!’

According to Bakare, “the book is a comprehensive guide meticulously crafted to introduce children to the exciting world of Scratch programming. From basic ICT concepts to the creation of intricate projects using art, this book covers everything beginners need to embark on their Scratch programming journey.”

She said that the launch of the book would strengthen the resolve to create a more inclusive digital future for all, adding, “together, we can empower the next generation to embrace the boundless potential of technology and art.”





In his remark, the Organisation’s Director of Communications and Strategy, Hameed Muritala, said it had become imperative for schools to include the teaching of digital skills in their curriculum and expose their students to opportunities in technology, stressing that “acquiring digital skills is a must for every young person in this 21st century.

“In our primary and secondary schools across Nigeria, subjects like Mathematics, English and Biology are compulsory subjects for all students. It is high time for digital skills acquisition to assume that position. Digital literacy will facilitate critical thinking, innovation, economic growth and development,” he added.

Some of the teachers who participated in the training programme appreciated the organisers and pledged to impart the knowledge and skills they acquired in their students.

