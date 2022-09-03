Exercises for the elderly

I am a 65- year old man. I am in good health but will appreciate it if you can kindly let me know the kind of exercises I can do to keep me in good physical and mental conditions.

Emmanuel (by SMS)

If you don’t have any injury or heart problems, walking or even occasional jogging will be good for you. A thrice daily one- hour walking exercise can assist your heart and lungs to remain healthy. However, if you have been a sportsman in the past, occasional slow jogging can also be helpful. In all cases, always check your Blood Pressure before commencing any such exercise.

