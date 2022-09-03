High heels and ankle sprains

I love wearing high heel shoes but was recently warned to stop the habit as it could cause sprains in my ankles. I have invested a lot in high heel shoes. Throwing them away will be depressing. Kindly advise me.

Lateefat (by SMS)

Any high heel can increase your chances of an ankle sprain to happen. This lateral sprain occurs when the outside of your foot rolls out of its natural position, therefore stretching the ligaments beyond their normal reach. A severe ankle sprain can happen, even risking torn ligaments and other potential damage. The higher the heel, the higher the pressure on the ball of the foot. In fact, the force on the bones over time may cause the metatarsal bone to break without injury. This is called a stress fracture. To avoid incidents of ankle sprains, it is advisable to wear a lower heel height – the lower the heel, the less pressure on the ball of the foot. Look for a wider toe box with a shape that matches your toe shape – the more pointed the toe of the shoe, the more the toes are crowded together, with more pressure on the ball of the foot. Limit the amount of time wearing high heels – longer time in high heels puts more pressure on the bones of the feet, which increases the risk of pain and stress fracture.

