Esso Properties mulls expansion, joins developers’ association

Barely one month after the opening of the Mainland operations, Esso Properties Limited in Festac Town, has scored yet another goal.

This time, the company with estates in Lagos and Awka and hoping to expand to Enugu, Owerri, Asaba and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja before the end of the year, has been accepted and certified as a member of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

Disclosing this, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Smith Ezenagu, said the latest achievement was a testament to the company’s development plan which it has followed assiduously.

Ezenagu said ‘’we are thrilled to join Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria which is the apex body of real estate developers in Nigeria. The REDAN provides us a fantastic opportunity to benefit from and collaborate with similarly focused, innovative and leading real estate and development companies in Nigeria on best practices, setting of industry standards and ensuring regulatory expectations are met.’’

Esso Properties, which now has four offices namely Shapatti and Ikota (Lagos Island), Festac Town (Mainland) as well as Awka, Anambra has tailor -made estates in Lagos and Awka.

The estates in Lagos are Berry Prime Estate, Sunray Estate and Summer View Estate in Awka while we have Sunray Estate, Emerald Gardens, Silverland Gardens, Summer View Estate and Solex Villa Estate

Awka Estates are Berry Prime Estate, Summer View Estate and Sunray Estate.at the serenity of this place. It is quite unique, serene and also peaceful. It will be easy to sell especially to home owners and people that have family dwelling.

“Basically, what we are trying to achieve here is to cater for the diverseness of people in this area. We have been building for a while, but we constrained ourselves to three bedrooms. However, the demand changed because we have a lot of students in this area and also a lot of newly graduated people, so we have the diversity in Yaba. We have a wide array of people with different needs.’

According to him, the promoters of the project are particular about the integrity of the firm and will ultimately avoid any form of reputational damage.

“Most of the building materials will be sourced in bulk to bridge the effect of foreign exchange crisis on the building sector. Already one of the leading banks is also financing the project and so we won’t have issues with financing the project.”

