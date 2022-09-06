WEMABOD has potential in real estate, other businesses – Oduntan

WEMABOD Limited has a real potential in real estate,other businesses, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the company, Otunba Seyi Oduntan,has said.

Oduntan, a seasoned administrator, stated this immediately after his inauguration by the company”s board in Lagos, describing the organization as iconic, adding that the company had seen a major turnaround in the last four years.

He added that Wemabod’s asset base is worthy of emulation by anybody in the real estate sector.

He assured stakeholders that the new board would help to realise the potential of the company.

WEMABOD Limited is one of Nigeria’s leading real estate firm, offering services in property development and management.

The new chairman also pledged support for Wemabod’s five strategy pillars namely: portfolio optimisation, growth and diversification, financing and investment capital, operational excellence and people and cultural transformation.

The first pillar is to align Wemabod’s rental rates with the market; renovate priotised ageing properties with potential for improved yields; optimised the facilities management business.

The second pillar which centered on growth and diversification aimed to expand Wemabod’s property development business; access to diaspora market as a strategic channel for property development services; and improve the viability of Wemabod’s brand as a flagrant real estate solutions providers, among others.

Oduntan congratulated all board’s members and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wemabod, Mr Yemi Ejidiran, for their commitments in making the company great.

He also appreciated members of the board, who he described as “core professionals” for their commitment.

“”o whom much is given, much is expected. Wemabod is a subsidiary of Odu’a and the company is looking for more investments and achievements

“We can work together to achieve outstanding results. The work ahead of us is to bring something to the table and achieve the desired greater results,” Oduntan said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE