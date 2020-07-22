Equities market closed flat despite increased activity

The Nigerian Equities Market closes flat, on Wednesday, as all indicators levelled up with the previous close. Market breadth likewise augmented with 9 counters apiece

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 24,173.53 basis points, while the market capitalization N12.610 trillion. Market breadth likewise augmented with 9 counters apiece.

Data indicated that GlaxoSmithKline led the losers’ chart, trailed by Chi Plc Prestige Assurance, African Prudential and Sterling Bank. On the other side of the chart, Eterna Oil, May and Baker, NPF Microfinance Bank, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals and Cutix led the chart.

A total of 402 million shares were traded on Wednesday, a 32.37 per cent incline from volume traded in the previous trading session while the value of traded shares stood at N4.55 billion, a 39.34 per cent incline from a previous value of N3.27 billion.

In order of appearance, Nigerian Breweries, Multiverse, Sterling Bank, FBN Holdings and Dangote Cement ended the trading day as top performers in terms of volume while Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Cement, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings made up the top five performers in terms of the value of units traded.

Analysts at APT Securities noted that half-year financial reports have started rolling in, Jaiz Bank, SAHCO, Unilever amongst others. They, therefore, advised for positioning in fundamentally justified stocks at this time as the market is set to rally in response to half-year corporate actions.

