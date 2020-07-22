Tanker explosion kills, injures scores in Delta

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded in Delta, killing scores and destroying vehicles.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at Koko junction, near the boundary between Delta and Edo states, on the dilapidating Benin-Sapele expressway.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the tanker, with no registration number, lost control and fell into a ditch on the expressway near Ologbo boundary community.

Witnesses said the tanker fell off the road while trying to manoeuvre through a yawning pothole that has bedevilled the critical road in the last five years.

It was also gathered that before the tanker exploded, some passers-by and villagers had begun to scoop the spilt fuel.

Witnesses claim that over 20 persons died and several others injured in the fire which spread to vehicles held in the gridlock in the area.

“The tanker carrying petroleum product was trying to escape a bad spot when it fell and suddenly exploded between Koko Junction and Ologbo section of the expressway in Delta State.

“More than 20 persons were burnt beyond recognition. About 10 vehicles were trapped in the explosion. The victims were occupants of the burnt vehicles.

“Officials of FRSC and security agencies are already here trying to remove the corpses. Many persons were injured. It’s a terrible situation,” a source who witnessed the incident told an online medium.

But speaking with Nigerian Tribune on phone, the Sapele Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Remigius Chigbo, said his men picked three charred bodies to the mortuary while the police took three injured persons to the hospital.

Chigbo said vehicles involved were Corolla car with Reg. No BEN512RR, V/Wagon Passat with Reg. No EFR871RN, and a Daylong bike with Reg. No Fug542QZ.

He said the victims were burnt beyond recognition while men of the fire service had successfully put out the fire.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday read on the floor of the Senate, the 2020 – 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper from President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

The Presidency has threatened to release tapes of meetings between the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and individuals led by late Ismaila Isa Funtua, who tried to broker his release from detention… Read Full Story

The Oyo State government has approved the cancellation of the third term for the 2019/2020 session with promotion of students to be based on their academic performance of the first and second terms… Read Full Story

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, shocked the members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) when he alleged that the suspended MD awarded about 332 different contracts worth about N4.448 billion in one day… Read Full Story