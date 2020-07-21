BREAKING: Oyo approves cancellation of third term, Primary 6, JSS 3, SSS3 begin holiday July 30

The Oyo State government has approved the cancellation of the third term for the 2019/2020 session with promotion of students to be based on their academic performance of the first and second terms.

This decision by the state executive council was confirmed to Nigerian Tribune by state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye.

Also stated by Olaleye are that students in Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will go on holiday from July 30, and subsequently resume for their examination.

Also, in a statement signed by Olaleye, SSS 3 students are to resume for their examination as soon as WAEC announces the date.

According to a statement, JSS3 students will resume and sit for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from August 10 to 18.

Also, the Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science will hold on August 19 while Placement/Screening Test to JSS1 will hold on August 20.

Placement Test into Technical Colleges is fixed for August 28.

The newly approved 2020/21 academic session calendar indicates that first term spans September 21 to December 18, second term will be from January 11 to April 9 2021, while third term runs from May 3 through July 30, 2021.