Environmentalist makes case for proper disposal of COVID-19 PPE

THE current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic poses severe negative environmental impact if proper procedures for disposal of PPEs and waste management are not enforced.

This is according to Victor Akinmuyiwa, co-founder, Recycledge.

Proper disposal of COVID-19 PPE came to the fore after a viral video surfaced last month showing a man who reportedly took part in the burial of the late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari. The unnamed man was seen disposing the used PPE openly by the side of the road.

Akinmuyiwa said, “It is highly pertinent at this crucial time to emphasize on the possible worsened spread of COVID-19 if the issue of improper disposal of used PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) such as gloves and face masks are left unaddressed in a comprehensive way and given strict monitoring for total compliance.

“We have heard a lot about measures to take to avoid contracting COVID-19. Yet, only a little information has been available about how to safely dispose of COVID-19 waste during and after the pandemic. Should we dispose of used PPE in just any place?”

Akinmuyiwa, who is also a microbiologist and a certified safety consultant, said: “Careless disposal of contaminated PPEs can cause the further spread of the novel coronavirus across the population. Even if disposed of but not adequately disposed of in the environment, it can lead to the resurgence of the virus at a later time. This is because viruses don’t die, but they instead become inactivated or enter into a state of inactivity outside the living medium.”

Explaining further, he said, “There are two major transmission routes of the COVID-19 virus; contact and respiratory routes. As infected individual sneezes or coughs, respiratory droplets become generated. Thus, any person having close contact with an individual having respiratory symptoms is at the risk of getting exposed to potentially infective respiratory droplets.

“More importantly, droplets may get stuck on surfaces where the viability of the virus could remain maintained. This, therefore, makes the immediate environment of an infected fellow to become a source of transmission of the virus (contact transmission), and that is why proper disposal of COVID-19 waste is highly pertinent.”

The Recycledge co-founder noted that the “majority of Nigerians are lacking information on the correct and recommended ways of disposing of their used Personal Protective Equipment. At this period, virtually everyone is using face masks and probably gloves. Although both government and non-governmental organizations have been doing well in the area of orientating the general public on the need for using PPE, yet there is little they are telling the general public on how and when to dispose of their used PPE.

“Alongside this, worthy of commendation is the fact that the health workers and professionals are appropriately guided on the recommended ways of COVID-19 waste disposal. The World Health Organization has recommended that mask replacement is necessary as soon as the one in use becomes dampened and that the removed masks must be properly disposed into the designated waste bin or COVID-19 waste collection container.”

“Therefore, there is a need for increased sensitization of the people on avoiding disposing PPE at just anywhere or littering the environment with such wastes.”

Akinmuyiwa advised that “COVID-19 waste must be sorted from other general or household wastes, and separately disposed of in recommended ways.

“Intensified awareness on safe disposal of used face masks and gloves is highly critical at this time. Protocol on COVID-19 waste disposal set by the government and approved health authorities need to be intensively monitored for strict compliance to prevent risks of further infection.

“Special waste collection containers and efficiently running waste disposal system needs to be positioned at strategic areas for the sole purpose of disposing of used PPE and other Covid-19 wastes in a safe and environmental-friendly way.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: Almajirai’s Expedition To The South

COVID-19 may be composing a requiem for Nigeria. Or do you sincerely think the country would be the same again if the North’s unhealthy conducts explode in unimaginable deaths as is gradually evolving before our very eyes? The South’s zest for life or what the French call joie de vivre, won’t let them allow the … Read full story

CACOVID, NCDC To Support Oyo Govt On Coronavirus Battle With N350 Million

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are set to donate the combined sum of N350 million to support Oyo State’s containment efforts against COVID-19. The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force… Read full story

Forex Repatriation: Emefiele Assures Investors Of Investment Safety

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured investors of the security of their investments in the country despite dwindling revenue from the sale of crude oil globally. Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Mr Emefiele said investors interested in repatriating their funds from the country… Read full story

Coronavirus Or Not, African Migrants Desperately Push On In The Desert Towards Europe

Many Africans are managing to evade coronavirus lockdown barriers in Niger, the Sahel’s migrant crossroads, as they press on with their perilous desert trek to the Mediterranean Sea and ultimately Europe. The migrant flow has slowed down but not dried up despite tight checks in the capital Niamey, and an increase of desert… Read full story

COVID-19: Bauchi Locks Down Three LGAs To Check Community Transmission

Bauchi State Government has declared a total lockdown of three LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki as a measure to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The total lockdown which takes effect from Tuesday, May 12, 2020 is for an initial 10 days to monitor how the situation will be controlled… Read full story

Woman, Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Her 16-Year-Old Housemaid To Death Over Theft Of N2,000

A woman and three men were on Sunday arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command following the torture to death of the woman’s housemaid over allegation of theft of the woman’s N2,000. According to reports from the state police command, the woman, Shade Moke, brought in three men to torture her housemaid… Read full story

Oyo Speaker In The Eye Of The Storm

IN recent weeks, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has been in the eye of the storm. Just as the nation began battling COVID-19, so did some caucuses in the Assembly began to scheme against the leadership of the state legislative for alleged lack of transparency in running affairs… Read full story

Leaders And Limits Of Sentiments

Leaders sometimes run into troubled waters as a consequence of their failure to see issues as they really are. When leaders have a wrong perception of an issue, the issue will be wrongly diagnosed, wrong solutions will be prescribed and wrong results will be achieved. Leaders who fail to see issues as they are actually see… Read full story

Managing The Economy After The Pandemic

Last week, a Citizen Dialogue event was hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Budget to examine the fallouts from Covid-19 and the implications for the budget and management of the economy. The outcomes from that exercise seem to have passed largely unnoticed by the informed public. I have always taken the… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons I Learnt Along The Way

A very dear friend who has followed my work for a while asked me recently at what point in my life I decided to focus on leadership development and practice. I found it a little difficult to answer at first because even though there were certain landmark experiences that reinforced and helped to properly crystallize what I had… Read full story