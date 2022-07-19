EKSU receives 2 newly completed TETFund-sponsored projects

By Tribune Online
Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, has received two newly completed TETFund- sponsored projects.

The state-of-the-art projects were a medical ward at the university’s health centre and a 500-seater capacity twin lecture theatre constructed for the Faculty of the Social Sciences.

The vice chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, who received the keys from the contractors at the different sites, expressed his appreciation to the TETFund for its contributions to the infrastructural development of tertiary institutions in the country.

According to a statement by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, the vice chancellor thanked the contractors and consultants for the good quality of the projects, adding that the projects were adequately executed in accordance with the specifications given to them.

Professor Olanipekun, while receiving the key to the medical ward from Engineer Olajide Dada, the representative of Patibon Service Limited, appreciated the construction firm for its tolerance and promised that his administration would maintain a good relationship with TETFund in order to continue to enjoy more zonal interventions from the agency.

He also commended the good job done at the newly completed Faculty of the Social Sciences 500-seater lecture theatre.

Prof. Olanipekun (left) receiving the keys from one of the contractors.

“This lecture theatre is still the best in the university as of today, and can be compared with other facilities in advanced countries,” he enthused.

He assured that his administration would leave behind good legacies, while also charging the beneficiaries to make the best use of the facilities.

In their separate remarks, the Director of Health Services, Dr Gboyega Olaiya; and the Dean, Faculty of the Social Sciences, Professor Ariyo Awe, thanked the vice chancellor for his passion to ensure the overall development of the institution and promised that they would make the best use of the facilities.

