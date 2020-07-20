EKEDC employee arraigned over alleged fraud of N181,000

A 28-year-old employee of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Ahmed Ajagbe, was on Monday arraigned at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court over an allegation of defrauding customers to the tune of N181,000.

The defendant was alleged to have defrauded the customers of EKEDC under the pretext of helping them pay their bills.

Ajagbe is facing a five-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, collecting money under false pretences, conversion of employers’ money, theft and issuance of fake receipts to customers.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between November 2019 and January 2020 at Mushin, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant collected N181,000 from customers in the area under the pretext of helping them pay their electricity bills, but failed to remit it to EKEDC’s accounts and converted the money to his personal use.

“Ajagbe also forged fake receipts which he issued to the customers.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 181, 266, 314 and 365 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug.17 for hearing.

NAN