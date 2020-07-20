EKEDC employee arraigned over alleged fraud of N181,000

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Court, EKEDC. employee, fraud, 181,000 Kwara, internet fraudster, s*x starvation, Ogbomoso, murder, docked, Nigerian citizen $22.7bn loan, court, man, 30, armed robbery, Makurdi, life, manslaughter, labourer, salesgirl, alleged stealing, N751,000
Court, rice factory

A 28-year-old employee of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Ahmed Ajagbe, was on Monday arraigned at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court over an allegation of defrauding customers to the tune of N181,000.

The defendant was alleged to have defrauded the customers of EKEDC under the pretext of helping them pay their bills.

Ajagbe is facing a five-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, collecting money under false pretences, conversion of employers’ money, theft and issuance of fake receipts to customers.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between November 2019 and January 2020 at Mushin, Lagos State.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ballon d’Or 2020 scrapped by organisers due to coronavirus

He said that the defendant collected N181,000 from customers in the area under the pretext of helping them pay their electricity bills, but failed to remit it to EKEDC’s accounts and converted the money to his personal use.

“Ajagbe also forged fake receipts which he issued to the customers.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 181, 266, 314 and 365 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug.17 for hearing.

NAN

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Ribadu condoles family over death of Adamu Muazu Modibbo

Latest News

Police promote 41,863 personnel in 19 months

Latest News

Nollywood star partners NGO to raise N1bn health workers fund

Latest News

Zango Kataf crisis: Hausa/Fulani community backs El-Rufai on white paper

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More