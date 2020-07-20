Coffee Beans You Didn’t Know Came from Africa

Coffee is one of the world’s most popular beverages. There are many types of coffee globally, whose classification highly depends on the origin of the coffee beans or its preparation process. Coffee is famous due to many reasons, most of which are medical. For instance, drinking coffee improves your energy levels and brain activity. Consuming natural coffee beans gives you additional nutrients such as Vitamin B2 and Vitamin B5.

Some processing companies make flavoured coffee grounds to accommodate a broader population of coffee consumers. Various shops and restaurants distribute coffee from different parts of the world. Here are some African coffee beans that you might have encountered and didn't know they are from Africa.

Harrar African Coffee Beans

Harrar is one of the most robust coffees grown in Africa. The coffee plant grows at an average of 6,300 feet above sea level. The origin of Harrar coffee is Ethiopia. The coffee is prepared by sun-drying the beans to bring out the natural flavors. In Ethiopia, the Harrar coffee is grown in small farms by natives in Oromia, a region formerly known as Harrar.

Many people across the world prefer Ethiopian Harrar coffee due to its strong taste and aroma. The coffee is enriched with different flavor notes, including cinnamon and blueberry jam.

Kenya AA Coffee grounds



Kenya AA coffee is one of the most consumed coffees in the world. The coffee is classified as an Arabica variety. Kenya AA coffee grows at an average height of 6,600 feet above sea level on fertile volcanic soil. The high altitude slows down the rate at which the beans mature, giving them time to develop deep flavors.

To have the best out of the Kenya AA coffee, you should give the beans a medium roast. Medium roasting allows the beans’ natural brightness to shine. Roasting the beans darker leads to loss of the shine. However, for those who want a more robust coffee flavor can go for darker roasting.

Malawi Peaberry beans



The Malawi Peaberry coffee is almost similar to the Kenya AA coffee. The significant difference between the two is that Malawi coffee is made using Peaberry Coffee beans. Mature Malawi beans have a creamy and less acidic taste. The Malawi Peaberry coffee is grown slowly in high altitude areas to retain its taste.

When mature, the coffee cherry only has one bean inside instead of two; this makes the cherry look like a pea hence the name Peaberry. You can enjoy different flavors notes of the Malawi Peaberry Coffee, including chocolate.

Uganda Good African Coffee



Good African Coffee is a locally grown coffee brand in Uganda with rich texture and flavor. This African Coffee contains deep citrus flavors. Good African coffee as a brand started by selling roast and ground coffee to locals in Uganda. As time went by, it grew to become amongst the most popular brands globally.

Enjoy the sweet chocolate flavors of a well-brewed cup of Ruwenzori coffee. However, the Ruwenzori coffee is less fruity than other East African coffee types due to its lighter body. The Robustas coffee that grows near the Lake Victoria basin is suited to the clay soil and is more acidic.

Burundi AA Kirimiro African Coffee



Burundi AA Kirimiro Coffee is a medium-light roasted gourmet coffee worth a try. The AA Kirimiro beans are Arabica and are also the only coffee variety grown in Burundi. In Burundi, coffee is the country’s main cash crop.

Enjoy the lemon flavors with hints of spiced clove in the beans. The Burundi AA Kirimiro coffee has bright acidity and big body and exhibits blueberry, citrus, and wild flavor notes.

Ivory Coast’s Coffee grounds



Ivory Coast’s coffee berries are one of the best seeds of coffee plants produced in West-Africa. Although cocoa-producing countries surround it, Côte d’Ivoire prides itself on providing the most valued coffee berries in Africa. The beans produced in Cote d’Ivoire are regarded for being bitter and course but full of flavors.

The main variety of coffee grown in Côte d’Ivoire is Robusta. Did you know? The country was among the top producers of Robusta coffee in the African continent in the 1950s.

Cameroon Arabica Coffees



Cameroon Arabica beans are one of the most traditionally grown coffee berries. The coffee is grown on the outskirts of Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital. The Cameroon Arabica coffee cherries are harvested by handpicking. The cherries are then de-pulped, and the pulp mixed with the soil to supplement the nutrients.

The Cameroon Arabica coffee has a rich, mellow flavour and a pleasant aroma. Other comparable producers of a similar coffee variety include Tanzania and Kenya.

Conclusion



There are many other African coffees on the international market. However, the above mentioned are the most common beans that you might come across. Thanks to globalization, you can access your favourite type of coffee from wherever you are. Most online coffee shop stores offer varieties of coffee brands that you may need. However, for quality and safety purposes, you should buy your coffee grounds from a trusted online coffee shop.

