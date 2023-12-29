No fewer than eight family members traveling home for the new year celebration have died in an auto crash in Imo State, the Eastern Heartland.

The incident occured by 3pm on Friday at Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

Eye witnesses including a police officer on a rescue mission told our correspondent who visited the scene of the tragedy that the father, who was conveying his wife and children in a sienna vehicle ran into a stationary truck carrying rods.

The rod pierced the bodies of the victims and all of them died on the spot.

Policemen and indigenes extricated the vehicle to bring out the lifeless bodies of the victims.

Policemen from the Ikeduru Local Government Area Division had deposited the corpses in a morgue.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Ikeduru LGA, Lucky Ahiole, a Chief Superintendent of Police, told our correspondent that the stationary truck was parked by the roadside when the driver of the sienna vehicle ran into it.

He said: ”It is terrible. Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue. We had to break the sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies. The rod pierced their eyes and bodies and even the children died.”

