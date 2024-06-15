The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has called on the Muslim faithful to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.

The minister, in his 2024 Eid-el-Kabir message to the residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja, also urged prayers for the president and his Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to lead Nigeria towards a brighter future.

“Your prayers and support are crucial in achieving these goals and ensuring that our leaders are guided by wisdom and integrity,” Wike stated.

Extending his warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, Wike emphasised the significance of the festival, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) unwavering faith and obedience to Allah (SWT). He encouraged reflection on the virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, and devotion.

“Eid-el-Kabir teaches us the importance of caring for one another and sharing our blessings, especially with those less fortunate. As we celebrate, let us embody these values by showing compassion, generosity, and support to our neighbours and the wider community,” he said. “In these challenging times, let us unite and look out for one another, fostering a spirit of solidarity and kindness.”

Wike reminded residents that the FCT was founded on principles of unity and peaceful co-existence, reflecting a common destiny shared by all Nigerians.

He reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to developing the nation’s capital by providing essential infrastructure, such as roads, schools, hospitals, and other services that enhance the quality of life.

“The FCT Administration is making significant strides in improving infrastructure, enhancing security, and promoting economic opportunities. We remain committed to sustaining these efforts and exploring new initiatives that benefit our residents,” Wike stated.

He called for the cooperation of all residents in supporting government policies designed to uplift their well-being and maintain Abuja as the pride of the nation.

He also emphasised the importance of security consciousness and adherence to traffic and sanitation laws during the celebrations.

“As we celebrate, let us not forget to be security conscious and obey all existing rules and regulations, especially traffic and sanitation laws,” he urged.

“Let us renew our dedication to the principles of Eid-el-Kabir, and may our sacrifices be accepted, and may we be rewarded with peace, joy, and prosperity.”

