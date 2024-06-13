IN a move that astounded many Nigerians, the Bauchi State command of the Nigeria Police recently announced the arrest of suspects believed to have masterminded the 2011 post-election killings in the state. During the build-up to the election, there was a lot of tension in the polity and the then major opposition candidate, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), had vowed that dogs and baboons would be soaked in blood if the election was rigged. The declaration was widely characterised as being inflammatory and, sadly, the post-election period was marred by mindless violence.

Six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and a number of police officers were killed during the crisis sparked by the announcement of the then President Goodluck Jonathan as the winner of the presidential poll. During a press briefing at the police headquarters, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, claimed that the initial failure to apprehend the suspects was due to the chaotic nature of the mob action that erupted at the time.

Parading the suspects, Auwal said: “On 18th April 2011 between the hours of 12:30 pm and 1pm, a group of youths led by one Kabiru Musa, known as Dawa, stormed Giade Divisional Police Headquarters, following the announcement of the 2011 presidential election result. Armed with weapons which included a knife popularly called Barandami, cutlasses, sticks, and petrol, they attacked PC Rifkatu Bappa who was on counter duty at the charge room. As a result, she sustained various degrees of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Similarly, the said Dawa, who was the ringleader and his gang members, used petrol to set ablaze a motor vehicle, one Toyota Starlet belonging to Mr Peter Okoye, which was kept for safekeeping during the peak of the attack. In furtherance of this dastardly act, the said Dawa attacked Bridget Peter Okoye, wife of Mr Peter Okoye, cut off her fingers, set fire to the said motor vehicle, and burnt down the station, which led to the gruesome murder of six corps members who were at the station for safety.” The CP listed the deceased corps members as Nkwazema Anslem (Imo State) and Adewumi Seun Paul (Ekiti State). Others are Okpokiri Obinna (Abia State), Teidi Olawale Tosin (Kogi State), Adewei Elliot (Bayelsa State) and Ukeoma Ikechukwu Chibuzor (Imo State).

We applaud the arrest of these alleged murderers who cut short the lives and dreams of corps members and other persons during the 2011 polls. It is an exemplification of the saying that the wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine. Nevertheless, we are left wondering why it took so long to try and bring the alleged culprits to book. Was it because of politics? What kind of justice system allows alleged murderers free reign for 13 years before turning them in, when it is not as if the murders were committed in some mysterious circumstances? The corps members and the other victims were killed in the mob violence that took place after the announcement of the presidential election and the killers, who claimed to be protesting the results, acted in the open. How then did they remain elusive for so long?

To be sure, we are not against the suspects being brought to book. On the contrary, we applaud their arrest and recognise the effort it must have taken to bring them to justice. In any case, no statute of limitations applies in this case and the suspects will have their day in court. We are just concerned that an otherwise simple and straightforward case of murder was allowed to drag on for so long, possibly because of politics. That is gross! Failing to bring alleged murderers to justice in time emboldens others to commit such crimes, and that is not an attractive prospect. For instance, the killers of Deborah Samuel, the College of Education student clubbered to death and doused in flames in Sokoto State, are yet to be brought to book even though there were videos showing them boasting about the crime following the incident.

Regarding the present case, the police said: “The initial failure to apprehend the suspects was due to the chaotic nature of the mob action that erupted at the time.” It is regrettable that the police could not offer any convincing evidence on why it would take them more than 13 years to apprehend alleged murderers that were known and identifiable. It is hoped they will do better next time. We hope that the same tardiness and incomprehensible mumbo-jumbo would not be allowed to pervade and colour the prosecution of the case which has mercifully reached this point now. We expect the police and the government to be interested in diligent prosecution and speedy disposal and conclusion of the court cases in order to bring justice and some sort of closure to the family of the slain corpers and other victims. The country owes them no less.

