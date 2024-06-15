President Bola Tinubu has directed that Mamman Ahmadu resign from office as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

In his place, the president has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi

It said the directive is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

The statement said that the former Director-General has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

The president thanked Mr Ahmadu for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Recall that a group known as theNetwork for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NAGAD) had last year sued the president over the appointment of Ahmadu, which it said did not follow due process and the Public Procurement Act 2007.

A separate statement by Ngelale announced President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the new Director-General of the BPE.

It informed that Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant.

He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

He has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

He was the board Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.

According to the statement, the president expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors.

