Eid-el-Kabir: Ilorin Chief Imam led virtual Eid prayers

Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr Muahammad Bashir Imam-Soliu, on Friday led two-rakat virtual prayers marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The prayer, which was observed by the Imam at his residence at 9.30 am, was followed by slaughtering of ram in line with the dictates of Allah.

The Chief Imam, who commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state for efforts adopted so far to curtail the spread of COVID-19 infection among the citizens, however, enjoined Muslim faithful to continue to pray for peace and unity at all times.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, urged Muslims to be thankful to Allah and always seek for His forgiveness from misdeeds committed in the past years.

He admonished the people of Ilorin Emirate and beyond to always preach the principle of unity, peace and love in a bid to build a virile and prosperous society. The Emir also prayed against the spread of COVID-19 infection in society.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also commended the state technical committee on COVID-19 for putting necessary measures in place towards ensuring that the community spread of the infectious disease is reduced to the barest minimum.

He, therefore, applauded the people of the state for their peaceful conducts and understanding of the current situation which led to the cancellation of activities relating to year’s Sallah festival including Yidi prayer.

It would be recalled that the state technical committee on COVID-19 led by the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, had last week Friday cancelled activities relating to Sallah festival including prayers on the Ilorin Central Yidi praying ground.

