As Muslim Ummah the world over celebrates the Eid-el-Kabir, Kebbi Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, has called on the people to sustain fervent prayers for lasting peace and unity for the state and Nigeria in general.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by the SA media to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki quoted the governor as making the call in his message from far away Saudi Arabia to the people of Kebbi in commemoration of the Eid-el-Adha.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to fulfilling its social contract with the people of Kebbi State.

On the other hand, Governor Oborevwori urged Muslims to emulate the principles of selflessness and sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed.

He also called for peaceful coexistence and harmony among Nigerians, regardless of their faith or ethnicity.

Both governors assured their states of peaceful celebrations, with security agencies on standby to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

