Political stakeholders in Ondo state have commended the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over the choice of Dr. Rotimi Adeyemi as the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The stakeholders noted that the choice of Adeyemi signals that the NNPP in the state is serious about taking over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking on the choice of Adeyemi, an elder statesman, from Ifedore local government area of the state, Pa Gabriel Olajide Owoyemi, commended the party for its choice saying the choice of Adeyemi largely reflects the action of a political party desirous of ensuring that the state returns to safe hands.

He described the decision of NNPP to pick its deputy governorship candidate from the central senatorial district and especially Akure speaking community as a sign that the party will be rewarded with votes in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

According to him, “it is only apposite that the good people of Akure speaking area will not forsake their own in the election and said picking the party’s running mate from the district will ensure integration, unity, equity, justice, fairness, and ethnic variety.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Kingibe calls for sacrifice among leaders

Similarly, a prominent Akure leader and Prince of Igushin community in Akure North Local Government area Prince Temitope Akintide-Gbangba commended the NNPP on the choice of Adeyemi as the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

Akintide-Gbangba noted only NNPP picked its deputy governorship candidate from the speaking area of the state, saying NNPP has the key to solving the challenges confronting the state.

He said NNPP as a party as picked a worthy, tested and trusted politician of high repute and assured the party leadership that the area would be delivered to NNPP by the people of the area.

The immediate past President of the Association of Akure indigene, Asiwaju Oluwole Ademoyegun, said the choice of Adeyemi as the NNPP deputy governorship candidate in the state is a right

He noted that it is an oversight for all other parties to have neglected the choice of making an indigene of Akure speaking area their deputy governorship candidate.

He said the choice of Adeyemi has further brightened the chances of the party securing victory in the state’s November governorship election.

In a related development, a social-philanthropist group in the Akure South, Egbe Omo Oke Aro, has commended the choice of Adeyemi as the running mate to the party governorship candidate Hon. Gbenga Omogbemi Edema.

In a release signed by the Vice President of the group, Abayomi Ojo, described the choice of Adeyemi as Edema’s running mate the right decision and a square peg in a square hole.

He noted that all other political parties neglected to pick an indigene of Akure speaking area for the candidate and running mates except NNPP.

He, however, assured that the voting population of the people of Akure-speaking areas would translate to victory for NNPP in the state’s next governorship election.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE