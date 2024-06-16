Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has prayed to Allah to make peace, unity, and progress permanent features of the state and Nigeria, urging citizens to unite and work for a better country.

Speaking with journalists after observing the Eid prayers at the Ilorin Eid praying ground,l alongside other dignitaries and political office holders, the governor said: “Yesterday, the Amirul Hajj for Kwara state, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, reached out to me from the Holy land and asked for my prayer points. I said my prayer for Nigeria is unity, peace, and progress.

“Today, my message is the same: unity, peace, and progress. For those of us who have seen today, we say AlhamduliLlaah. For those who have departed, we say may Allaah grant them Al-jannah Firdaus”.

Governor Abdulrazaq had earlier arrived at the Ilorin Eid praying ground alongside his brother the Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, closely followed by Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central); House of Representatives members Ahmad Yinka Aluko and Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya; House Leader Oba Magaji; House of Assembly members; Chief of Staff Prince Abdulkadir Mahe; and many other cabinet members.

The prayer got underway around 10:30 a.m. after the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, entered the praying ground alongside the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammad Bashir Soliu.

In what underlined the peaceful atmosphere that the state enjoys under the governor, the Eid prayer was attended by a group of senior citizens, statesmen and title holders from across the Ilorin Emirate.

The Emir prayed for continuous peace and prosperity for the state and Nigeria, urging unity among sons and daughters of the Emirate.

The governor was earlier welcomed by a crowd of cheering people that are typical of the day. The Governor and his entourage — which comprises his brother and Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq — arrived at the Eid in a white coaster bus at exactly 9.40 am, welcomed by the large crowd and creme de la creme of the Ilorin Muslim community, including title holders of the community such as former President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki; former CJN Alfa Belgore; Zanna of Ilorin Engr Lanre Sagaya; Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Farouk Onikijipa; and many others.

