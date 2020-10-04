Fast-rising singer, Olawale Damilare, otherwise known as Eeshoohdee, has released another single, ‘No cap’, which is coming weeks after his previous effort.

The singer had made known his intention to be consistent in working his way up the ladder in the music industry and his latest effort appears to be a statement to back up his claim.

With ‘No cap’, Eeshoohdee draws comments from music enthusiasts who describe him as a promising talent who could be part of the next generation of artistes to take over in the industry.

Speaking with R, the Mama Record act expresses his excitement at being able to sustain momentum in dropping new songs.

“To be able to make music and release singles regularly is one momentum I don’t want to stop, at least, till we’re ready for an album. The vibes are positive and it is one step at a time but the work to the top has not even begun. Fans should keep watching out for more.”

The singer further revealed that ‘No cap’, which was produced by Music monsta and mastered by Chilly ace, is available for downloads on digital platforms.

