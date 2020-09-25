Don’t join proposed strike by Labour, FG warns civil servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

A statement that emanated from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in Abuja on Friday reminded them that there is a court injunction restraining the workers from going on strike.

It also pointed out that the Federal Government is still negotiating with the unions with a view to resolving the contending issues.

The statement read: “Sequel to the call by the Labour Unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the Labour Unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September, 2020 restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are therefore enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure strict compliance.”

