#Edodecides: Three more results announced, number of LGs declared now 16

By Femi Osinusi
three more results

Three more results of the governorship election in Edo State were announced after the INEC officials resumed from their recess.

Thirteen results were earlier announced by various collation officers, and with the three just announced, the number of local governments so far announced is 16.

The collation centre is waiting for the last two results to come in at the time of this report.

The three just announced were:

  1. Akoko Edo LG

APC 22,963,  PDP 20,101

2.  Etsako East LG

APC 17,011,  PDP 10,668

3.  Etsako Central LG

APC 8,358,  PDP 7,478

 

