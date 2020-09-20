#Edodecides: Results between APC and PDP declared so far from 13 LGs

As of 9.00 a.m., election results from 13 local governments in the Edo State governorship elections have so far been declared.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has gone on recess for one hour to reconvene and announce the remaining local government elections.

The results between the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which are the frontrunners in the election are provided below.

1 Igueben LG

APC 5199, PDP 7870

2. Oredo LG

APC 18,365, PDP 43,498

3. Esan North East LG

APC 6,556, PDP 13,579

4. Esan West LG

APC 7,189, PDP 17,434

5. Etsako West LG

APC 26,140, PDP 17,959

6. Esan Central LG

APC 6,719, PDP 10,694

7. Ikpoba Okha LG

APC 18,218, PDP 41,030

8. Egor LG

APC 10,202, PDP 27,621

9. Uhunmwonde LG

APC 5,972, PDP 10,022

10. Owan East LG

APC 19,295, PDP 14,762

11. Owan West LG

APC 11,193, PDP 11,485

12. Ovia North East LG

APC 9,907, PDP 16,987

13. Esan South East LG

APC 9,237, PDP 10,563

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…