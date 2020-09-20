EdoDecides2020: Wike warns INEC not to declare poll inconclusive

Following the disappearance of the Returning Officer of Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State from the state collation centre Sunday morning, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Governor Nyelsom Wike of Rivers State, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to declare the election inconclusive.

Governor Wike, who addressed the press in company of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, noted that INEC had done well so far and should not spoil the good work it had.

“We called this press briefing to let you know what is happening at the collation centre. INEC has done well so far and should be commended. 16 local governments results have been declared so far remaining two. But the Returning Officer for Orhiomwon Local Government has disappeared from the collation centre after the results fromm all the wards have been collated. We therefore call on INEC to get the Returning Officer to come and present the result of Orhiomwon Local Government, ” Wike demanded.

The Rivers State governor warned INEC ” not to declare the election inconclusive because everybody knows who won the election. Nigerians should put pressure to come and announce the result so that the good work it has started should finish”.

Also speaking, Governor Makinde of Oyo State warned that there would be consequences, “INEC should do the needful by declaring the result. INEC should do the right thing because we don’t want to set this state on fire. INEC will has the opportunity to redeem its image.”

Of the 16 LGAs so far declared, PDP polled 243,463, while APC scored 154,192. The two outstanding LGAs are Orhiomwon and Ovia South-West.

The Orhiomwon Returning Officer, who was sighted at the collation centre, simply disappeared to one of the offices at the commission’s head office in Benin.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP won all the five LGAs in Edo Central Senatorial District and one out of the six LGAs in Edo North. APC cleared the remaining five LGAs in the district.

In Edo South District, PDP won in all the five LGAs released with ApC tagging behind.

Shortly after Governors Wike and Makinde finished talking, the Orhiomwon Returning Officer surfaced and announced the result with PDP polling 13,445 votes as APC’s 10, 458.

The result has thus added another Edo South LGA to the kitty of the PDP.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE