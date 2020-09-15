Edo: INEC deploys five resident electoral commissioners

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally deployed five Residents Electoral Commissioners to the state to complement their counterpart, Mr Johnson Alalibo.

Tribune Online reports that the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran -Anthony in a memo dated September 7, 2020, directed Goshe Yilwalda, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Professor Riskuwa Sheu, Resident Electoral Commissioners of Benue, Bauchi and Kano States, respectively to report in Benin, Edo State capital for the governorship election.

Also deployed to Edo State are Nwachukwu Orji and AbduGaniy Raji, sitting RECs in Anambra and Ogun States, respectively.

The memo addressed to the affected RECs further read in part: ” The above REC is expected to report in Edo State by Thursday 10 September (eight days to the election)

“The Finance and Accounts Department has been directed to compute and pay your Transport Allowance, accommodation and other allowances, accordingly.

” RECs are entitled to their Police Orderlies, Personal Assistants and drivers.

” Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s warm regards always and stay safe. ”

