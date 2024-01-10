Ahead of the February 3 date for the conduct of the All Progressives Congress primary to pick its governorship candidate in Edo State, former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has purchased his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, picked up the forms on behalf of Agba on Wednesday at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

The National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, presented the forms to the Honourable Idahagbon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…