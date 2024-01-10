President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

The announcement made on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) shows that Jalal Arabi, who was recently appointed, remains the Chairman.

Appointed as commissioners are Aliu Abdulrazaq (Policy, Personnel, & Finance), Prince Anofi Elegushi (Operations), Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal (Planning & Research).

The president also named zonal representatives to include Dr. Muhammad Umaru Ndagi (North Central), Abba Jato Kala (North East),

Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman (North West), Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe (South West), Aishat Obi Ahmed (South East), and Zainab Musa (South South).

Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio appointed to represent Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Professor Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola is to represent Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The statement said the reconstitution is in the President’s resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations.

“The President mandates the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians,” the statement added.

