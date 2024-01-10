The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu SAN, on Wednesday, vowed to appear in courts to prosecute corrupt cases with a view to strengthening the anti-corruption commission’s fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Aliyu made the vow in Abuja while responding to questions from some of participants at his maiden interaction with journalists, adding that ICPC under his watch will align itself with the resolute stance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration against corruption.

According to him, “The President’s actions and policies underscore a steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption, reinforcing our collective resolve to foster an environment where ethical conduct and probity are the norm.

“As the Chairman of ICPC, I will be appearing in court during prosecutions. If there’s a case, I feel the need to go to the court, I will be there.”

The ICPC boss declared that he was deeply committed to realising principles of integrity, accountability and transparency in Nigeria.

“I am deeply committed to realising a vision for Nigeria where the principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency are not mere ideals, but are deeply woven into the very fabric of our society.

“My vision aligns seamlessly with the resolute stance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration against corruption. The President’s actions and policies underscore a steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption, reinforcing our collective resolve to foster an environment where ethical conduct and probity are the norm,” he said.

Aliyu asserted that the fight against corruption demands a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach, transcending the capabilities of any single entity.

In view of this, the new ICPC chairman assured that a key focus of his tenure would be to foster collaboration with diverse stakeholders, including other law enforcement agencies, the media, civil society, and the private sector.

This, according to him, was to pool perspectives, expertise, and resources.

He said his decision to enhance active inter-agency cooperation is aimed at strengthening their collaborative efforts.

“By uniting forces and sharing resources, we aim to intensify our collective fight against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable Nigeria,” he said.

While emphasising deployment of technology in the fight against corruption, Aliyu assured that ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology into its operational framework.

“Innovation is key in our ongoing battle against corruption. We are in an era where technology has revolutionized the way we live and work.

“As such, the ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology into our operational framework. From leveraging data analytics for efficient resource management to employing advanced digital tools for effective corruption detection, technology will be at the forefront of our strategies.”

He further disclosed that the commission’s strategy against corruption involved prevention, investigation and prosecution, adding that ICPC was dedicated to instilling a culture of ethics and integrity within our public service.

While soliciting journalists’ support, Aliyu said, “I call upon you, members of the press, to join us as partners in this crucial endeavor. Your role in disseminating information, raising public awareness, and holding power to account is invaluable.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where corruption is not just challenged, but overcome – a nation where our collective integrity shapes our future.”

