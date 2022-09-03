EASY-TO-MAKE NOODLES PEPPER SOUP

Noodles is a popular food in many households in Nigeria, perhaps this is because of its fast preparation time. Just put it in boiling water and in few minutes, it is ready.

However, sticking to the same cooking method of noodles might get boring for our taste buds, so let’s spice it up a little by trying the noodles pepper soup. This is just like the typical pepper soup, but made with noodles.

To get started, you will need:

INGREDIENTS

Noodles (Two or more depending on how many servings)

Egg (or any protein of your choice)

Pepper soup spice

Fresh pepper (blended)

Onion (Optional)

Garlic (Optional)

Scent leaf

Curry

STEPS

Bring water to boil, then add the noodles spice, pepper, curry, pepper soup spice, garlic and onion.





Add the noodles to the boiling mixture and cook for about 3 minutes. Add your scent leaf and allow it to cook for about a minute or two. While making sure the water does not get dry, also make sure the noodles is soft to your satisfaction.

Serve the noodles pepper soup with boiled egg, meat, or any other protein you so desire.

Enjoy!

