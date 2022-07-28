Driver burnt to death in Kwara

A 37-year-old driver of a sachet water factory in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday night, has been burnt to death in the vehicle he was driving.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased driver, simply identified as Emmanuel, who had three gallons of 30 litres of petrol inside his car, was coming back from a filling station, with rolled-up car windows.

It was gathered that the petrol suddenly exploded and thereby caused the fire incident due to lack of proper ventilation in the car when the victim got to the factory.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident gave the registration number of the Premacy car as LSR966GD.

“Yesterday, at about 20:44hrs (08:44 PM), a premacy car with registration number: LSR966GD suddenly caught fire and the driver burnt to death.

“The formidable fire outbreak occurred yesterday night just at the main gate of the Softfort Table Water, situated at Block 2, Obanisuwa Egbejila, along Airport Road, in Ilorin Kwara State.

“However, firemen were able to retrieve the casualty from the motorcar on time and gave the body to the manager of the water factory named Mr Surajudeen (the victim’s boss).

“According to the report, the 37 years victim driver was coming back from a filling station and fully rolled up inside the car forgetting that he had carried a load of 3 gallons of 30 litres of petrol. On getting to the factory gate, the petrol suddenly got exploded and thereby caused the fire incident.

“The victim’s name was Emmanuel and the cause of the incident was due to the lack of proper ventilation in the car.

“Therefore, the director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, sympathised with the family of the victim for the irreparable loss, and also urged the general public to take safety practice as very paramount, especially whenever they were performing their day-to-day activities, in order to protect their lives and property.”