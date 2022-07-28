Tanzania bans popular sex-enhancement herbal drug

Tanzania’s health authorities have banned the use of a popular traditional herbal drug branded Hemsha that was sold on the basis that it helped improve male sexual performance. (BBC)

The Traditional and Alternative Health Practice Council chairman, Prof Hamisi Malebo, said the decision to ban followed recent market surveillance.

He said laboratory tests on the herbal drug showed it had elements of the drug sildenafil, which is better known as Viagra. He said that Hemsha was unsafe and its producer did not abide by council’s regulations.

The herbal powder is usually made from a blend of leaves, roots and bark of a Mkongo tree, found in East Africa.

It is sold by other producers under different brand names.

The producers of the Hemsha drug have been asked to immediately withdraw it from the market.

Prof Malepo said promotion of traditional medicines, herbs or alternative drugs without “having the registration and certification of the council is an offence”.

Tanzania encourages the use of traditional medicine and in 2020 approved the sale and use of five traditional drugs in the market to boost sexual performance.

