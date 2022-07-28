Kwara govt declares Friday work-free day for PVC registration

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has declared Friday, July 29, a work-free day for civil servants in the state to enable them to register for their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in order to participate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday, the holiday comes as the INEC closes the continuous voter registration exercise on July 31.

“His Excellency urges the people of Kwara State, especially the civil servants, to take full advantage of the holiday to perform their civic duty of registering to vote”.

