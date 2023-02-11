Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

A 34-year-old self-acclaimed fake prophet identified as Osinachi Makuo has been arrested by the Police Dictative of the Imo State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Imo State Police Command alongside a 50-year-old mother for various criminal offenses in the State.

The fake prophet of a new generation church who hails from Ehime Mbano of Imo and the suspected kidnapper woman who also hails from Mbgidi in Oru West LGA also of Imo had conspired for abduction and attempted murder of a young man said to be the only son of the woman’s ex-husband.

In a statement issued Friday by the Command Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye said that their arrest is sequel to a petition of Conspiracy, Abduction, Attempted Murder/Grievous Bodily Harm written to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, by Ike Ezenyi of Umuehi Mgbidi in Oru West LGA, Imo State who is the father of the victim, Ikenga Ezenyi aged 24yrs.

Okoye said that the Commissioner of Police CP Muhammade Barde on receipt of the said petition promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter by detectives of the State CIID.

According to him the intelligent and curious detectives quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspects while the cohorts of the self–styled prophet are still at large.

He said that investigation into the matter has revealed that both suspects conspired and abducted Ikenga Ezenyi ‘m’, took him to a holy Sabbath Mission at Uzunamu Mgbidi in Orlu L.G.A for prayers and deliverance where both of his hands were tied to a tree for three days and his feet chained.

The PPRO said that the suspect equally tortured him severely in the most inhuman conditions till both of his palms were swollen, rotten and flesh ruptured before he was rescued by his father and youth of Uzunamu Community and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said that the evil treatment of the victim led to the amputation of his palms in the hospital to save his life from the rotten palms.

The Police spokesman said that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed has cautioned Imolites and other residents in the state to be mindful of criminals who operate in disguise as prophets and prophetesses, prayer warriors, healing homes to commit heinous crimes in the state.

CP Barde has also vowed to uncover all crimes of similar nature in the State while he encouraged the good people of the state not to hesitate in reporting abnormalities of similar nature and all other kinds of crimes within the state to the police or call the Command.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE