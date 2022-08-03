DR Congo calls for UN spokesman to leave

World News
By Tribune Online
DR Congo calls,

The Democratic Republic of Congo has called for the spokesman of the UN peacekeeping force in the country to leave as soon as possible. (BBC)

The foreign ministry accused Mathias Gillmann of making “indelicate and inopportune statements”.

Last week, the UN force, known as Monusco, became the focus of violent protests in eastern DR Congo.

About 30 people, including four UN peacekeepers and police personnel, died during the unrest.

The demonstrators complained that the UN mission had failed to halt a resurgence of violence by rebels, more than two decades after it was first deployed.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
World News

Pelosi leaves Taiwan to sound of Chinese fury

World News

U.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post

World News

Congo to reassess U.N. withdrawal plan after deadly protests

World News

Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi trip labelled as ‘extremely dangerous’ by Beijing

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More