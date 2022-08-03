Organisms can be genetically modified to clean up oil-polluted lands in N/Delta, says scientist

A scientist, Dr. Rose Gidado has said that the oil-polluted lands in the Niger Delta region can be cleaned up with the use of genome editing or genetic modification which are modern biotechnologies.

Dr. Gidado who is the country coordinator of the open forum on agricultural biotechnology stated that agricultural activities can commence fully in the Niger Delta region if modern biotechnology is applied.

“In the Niger Delta region where the land is already polluted by oil spillage, you can genetically engineer microorganisms that can eat up the oil spill areas and render the environment arable so that people in that area can plant.

“The oil spillage pollutes the environment, with this technology, either gene editing or genetic modification, you can mitigate some of these challenges,” she stated.

Speaking further, she noted that with the use of genetically improved seeds for farming, the scourge of climate change can be mitigated through the reduction of chemical sprays on farms.

Dr. Gidado said these seeds were genetically improved to resist insects and tolerate drought which will also guarantee a high yield for farmers.

“With biotechnology, you will be able to mitigate the negative impact of climate change on our crops. With that technology, you can develop crops to be insect resistant, because once they are insect resistant, it means that you are going to reduce the number of chemical sprays and those sprays contribute a lot to greenhouse gases.

“So, with these improved seeds, you are already mitigating the effects of climate change, most of the improved seeds are for insect resistance or drought tolerance.

“Those seeds that are insect tolerant, mitigate climate change. If we are talking about agriculture or crop cultivation, it starts from the seed, once you have an improved seed, it is there forever because you have given them protection and it gives a high yield.”