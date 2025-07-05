Dotman expresses regret over moving to the US

Nigerian singer Olatunji Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman, has openly expressed his pain and regret over relocating to the United States.

In a post shared on social media, the Afrobeat star revealed that his decision to move out of Nigeria has left him struggling emotionally and mentally, adding that he hasn’t seen his children in nearly two years.

Dotman, who shot to fame with his hit single Akube in 2016, lamented the silent battles he has faced since relocating abroad.

He noted that although he is grateful to be alive, the realities of living away from his family and home country have taken a toll on him.

“Today I regret ever deciding to leave Nigeria and move to the USA,” he wrote. “I have been struggling so much in silence… I wish I never moved out here honestly.”

Dotman first gained recognition in the Nigerian music industry after winning a rap competition at the University of Lagos, where he studied Physics Education.

His talent quickly propelled him to mainstream success with songs like My Woman, Escobar featuring Davido, and Afro Girl featuring Mr. Eazi. He was once named as one of the artists to watch by TooXclusive and Vibe.ng. Over time, he carved out a niche for himself with his unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and street-hop.

While his professional life seemed to be flourishing, his personal life has been turbulent in recent years. In early 2023, Dotman and his American wife, Madison, made headlines during a dramatic clash on Instagram Live.

