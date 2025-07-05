‘Creativity Pays’: Izuchukwu Nwankpa’s vision to empower Nigerian youths through monetised content

In a landscape where data costs are high and visibility is even harder to achieve, one tech entrepreneur is making a bold move: ensuring Nigerian creators not only get seen but also get paid. Izuchukwu G. Nwankpa is dedicated to revolutionizing Nigeria’s creative sector by providing a local platform where creators can build influence, foster community, and generate real income.

Golvia, his answer to this need, is a social media platform designed “for Africa, beginning with sports but open to everyone.” Izuchukwu believes that the popularity of global platforms like TikTok and Instagram has obscured a crucial point: African creators drive culture but often don’t benefit from it.

“The platforms we use weren’t made for us,” he says. “Creators often struggle to access earnings, brands find it hard to connect with audiences, and value tends to leave Africa instead of staying here.”

The platform aims to correct this imbalance and it is gaining popularity among young Nigerians who share sports highlights, freestyle performances, and skill showcases, attracting fans, peers, and scouts. For Izuchukwu, it’s about more than just content; it’s about community. “Golvia is where talents can shine, communities can grow, and the next generation of creators can build their brands in a supportive environment,” Izuchukwu explains.

Unlike platforms that depend on ad revenue or international payment systems, it is building a creator-first economy in Naira. The upcoming monetization features, including in-app gifting, brand partnerships, and premium subscriptions, are designed to reward users directly and reduce reliance on foreign infrastructure. “Soon, creators will be able to earn directly through gifting, brand campaigns, premium features, and more, all in Naira, without needing a foreign account,” Izuchukwu notes.

Golvia represents a new wave of Nigerians redefining ownership of their narratives. With Nigeria’s youth population growing and content creation becoming a viable career, platforms like Golvia could be key in developing a sustainable and inclusive creative economy.

“We’re starting with sports because it’s what our youth are passionate about,” he says, explaining the platform’s initial focus on sports content. “But we won’t stop there.” The plan is to expand into music, fashion, education, and other areas where Nigeria already has a strong global presence.

Izuchukwu’s message is clear: “Creativity pays, and it’s time Nigerians benefit.” Although Golvia is still new, its vision is ambitious. As he puts it, “The future belongs to creators, and creators belong on Golvia.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE