Lagos PMAN inaugurates state, zonal chapter executive officers

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Lagos State Chapter, has inaugurated its newly elected State Executive Officers and Zonal Chapter Executive Officers.

The event, recently held at the Legislative Hall of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, Lagos, drew over 800 musicians and entertainers from various parts of the music industry, including some of Nigeria’s revered A-list musical icons.

Among the prominent personalities present were highlife singer, Champion Kunle Opio; renowned Islamic music queen, Alhaja Afusat Sideeq; Fuji singer, Alhaja Modinot Barrytide; King Wadada of the Reggae legendary, Baba Adawa Super, Kay Shana of Ikorodu/Juju Star, amongst many other prominent figures and stakeholders in the music industry.

In his inaugural speech, the newly elected and inaugurated Governor of PMAN, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Fatai Tijani, popularly known as Honourable, expressed gratitude to all members for their time, support, and dedication to the growth of the association.

He appealed for collective support from all members towards ensuring the success of the newly inaugurated executive officers and the overall progress of the chapter.

Tijani also addressed existing misconceptions by stating that, “There is no faction in PMAN Lagos State Chapter.” He emphasised that issues pertaining to the national body crisis are not the concern of the Lagos State Chapter at this moment.

He further warned anyone perpetrating illegality and unconstitutional moves to desist from doing so, noting most of such people are not even legitimate members of PMAN.

The Lagos PMAN governor also made an appeal to the media and security agencies to support and promote all union events, stressing that visibility and positive media engagement are crucial for the progress of the union.

He assured members that his tenure, alongside the newly inaugurated executives, will be marked by progressive, promotional, and impactful activities that will elevate PMAN, Lagos State Chapter, and enhance the welfare of its members.

The event featured a series of activities, including the formal administration of the oath of office, presentation of certificates of office, and live band performances by artists present.

