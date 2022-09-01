Don condemns persistent interception of cargoes by multiple Customs units

Maritime
By Tola Adenubi, Lagos
interception of cargoes by multiple Customs units, seaport terminal operators’ transactions, ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP, Customs seize military wares, concession agreement with Chinese firm, Customs intercept eight container, Customs generates N10.167b in three months in Kano, Jigawa, Customs disagrees with CBN, Donkey dealers lament harassment by customs, Customs stray bullet, Customs impound unprocessed woods, Customs raid Lagos warehouses, seize 750 bale's of second-hand clothings, Customs intercept hard drugs codenaned 'AK-47', Customs raid smugglers hideouts, Clearing agents raise alarm, Customs impound 592 kegs, Customs intercept N643.73bn, Customs intercept six containers, Customs take over $197m, Customs intercepts Tramadol, Customs seize 664 cartons, customs, Customs generates N1bn in 2021, customs smugglers clash, Customs scanners
FILE PHOTO

A lecturer at the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Mr Charles Okorefe, has condemned the incessant interception of cargo clearance by multiple Customs units, stating that the Service needs to embrace utilisation of blockchain technology for efficient digital operations.

Speaking during the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the League of Maritime Editors and Publishers (LOMEP), which held in Badagry, Lagos recently, Mr Okorefe explained that persistent interception of cargoes by multiple units of Customs outside the ports gives an impression that Customs units are not under a single management.

While delivering the lead paper at the event themed ‘The role of Technology in Trade Facilitation and Smuggling Suppression,’ Okorefe stressed that the compactness of blockchain gainfully deployed in managing cryptocurrencies could usher in seamless Customs operations.

“All units of Customs should make themselves available for Customs examination so that there will be no interception after goods exit the ports. This would address the problem of distrust among the various units of Customs,” he posited.

Okorefe warned that there were grave implications of the needless interceptions with Nigeria having signed and ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) as the nation could become the laggard in the treaty.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He observed that server breakdown occured too often with Customs leading to high costs eventually passed down to the consumers of imported goods from additional demurrage and storage charges.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Nigerian Port Consultative Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin, condemned the Federal Government’s list of prohibited items that are not produced in sufficient quantities in the nation.


Otunba Folarin noted that human element and monetary benefits are the biggest challenges to technological innovations at the nation’s ports.

In his own speech, the Chairman of the occasion and Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, described the theme of the training programme as apt.

“The media is one of the key elements in nation building and everything we do in life. The maritime media is very unique and they work tirelessly. I receive news posts by 1am and 2pm because they work round the clock. This shows your passion to change and sanitise the industry. You always want to sensitise, educate and correct wrong impressions in the industry and we are grateful to have this vibrant maritime press,” Jamoh said.

You might also like
Maritime

Stricter regulations will reduce road accidents — Stakeholders

Maritime

NNPC board chairman, Iheanacho, Usoro, others set for OMIS Award

Maritime

WACT boosts operation with additional new generation Mobile Harbour Crane

Maritime

Why we suspended strike at APM Terminals, Apapa — MWUN

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More