Stricter regulations will reduce road accidents — Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the transportation industry have said that stricter enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations on issuance of driving licences to drivers would reduce the 1.25 million deaths recorded annually due to road crashes around the world.

The stakeholders spoke recently at the Ojota New Garage, Lagos, during a road safety awareness campaign organised by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), in conjunction with Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Speakers at the programme were the President and Chairman of Council of CIOTA, Dr Bashir Jamoh; Group Managing Director of Temple Group Ltd, the pioneer of computerised vehicle inspection service, Prince Olusegun Obayendo; the Lagos State Sector Commander, Segun Ogungbemide; Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Authority, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, among others.

Obayendo, in his presentation, said it was high time Nigerians stopped cutting corners in the acquisition of driving licences, noting that this would help in reducing road crashes and the attendant fatalities.

According to him, the current system which qualifies just everyone to drive on the road without emphasising the need for thorough and proper drivers training before getting to the road, would not reduce road crashes.

He said, “Drivers’ test in the United Kingdom is tougher than passing Oxford or Cambridge Examinations, and I am yet to see any Nigerian who can pass the drivers’ exam on the first trial, because of our driving culture.

"To get it right and reduce road carnage, we must begin by ensuring that we put in place a tough training schedule for anyone who wants to drive on the road."





CIOTA President/Chairman of Council noted that accidents are responsible for 1.25 million deaths and about 50 million injuries yearly.

This, he stated, called for concern, saying CIOTA was collaborating with the FRSC and other stakeholders to reduce accident rate especially among the youth population.

“With only two per cent of the world’s vehicles but 16 per cent of road fatalities, Africa is being hit partly hard by the global road safety crisis that must be addressed before it escalates,” the CIOTA President stated.

Salaam, a former Permanent Secretary in the state, urged all drivers, before embarking on a journey, to ensure that their vehicles are in good and serviceable condition, reduce recklessness on the road and to put an end to flouting of road regulations.

Speaking on the theme of the campaign ‘Natural disasters, road worthiness and safety rules enforcement in Nigeria,’ Salaam lauded the Lagos State government for arming LASTMA officers with body cameras. He also lauded the installing of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera devices on major roads, saying this would further reduce driver/VIO or LASTMA interference.

Akinsanya, who was represented by Comrade Olayiwola Ilemboye, urged all drivers to take their activities on the road seriously.