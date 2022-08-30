Six tips to prevent early breast sagging 

If you are worried about your breasts sagging, you are definitely not alone as many other women feel the same too.

Breast sagging can be caused by a variety of things, such as genetics, pregnancy, size and shape, weight loss or gain, smoking, menopause, illness such as breast cancer, and so forth.

Although, it is quite impossible to totally prevent your breasts from sagging, some things can be done to minimize the chances of your breasts getting saggy early. In this article, we will take a look at some of these things.

1. Wear a fitted bra

Wearing a high-quality, well-fitting bra provides extra support and reduces stress and strain on the supporting tissues and muscles of your breasts. Try to make it a habit to always put on a fitted bra that is exactly your size. However, it is perfectly okay to go braless if you don’t feel comfortable in a bra.

2. Avoid smoking

It is common knowledge that smoking affects your health in various ways. However, you may not be aware that it also affects your skin elasticity, which may, in turn, make your breast sag. You will be doing not just some other parts of your body a favour but equally your breast too.

3. Eat healthy food

Apart from helping to supply various parts of your body with the necessary nutrients to function optimally, healthy food also helps to maintain the skin elasticity in your breasts to keep them from sagging. You should also make it a habit to consume more fruits and vegetables.

4. Maintain a consistent weight

You should try to maintain a stable weight at all times. When you rapidly lose or gain weight, it may stretch your skin past its ability to snap back, resulting in breast sagging.

5. Drink enough water

Drinking enough water and staying hydrated all the time is of immense benefit to your entire body system. Drinking enough water will help to keep your skin strong and equally enhance the firmness and strength of your breast tissue.

6. Massage your breast





Make it a habit to massage your breasts daily. Gently massaging your breast in a round motion can enhance the circulation in the tissue, therefore increasing the elasticity of your breast.

Conclusion: While these tips and others may help to minimise the chances of your breasts sagging early, it is inevitable that they will eventually do so at some point in time. It is a natural phenomenon.

Also, the fear that breastfeeding will make your breasts sag is totally unnecessary, as breastfeeding does not have any effect on breast sagging according to studies. Breasts sag mostly during pregnancy due to stretches in the ligaments.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE