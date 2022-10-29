Breast sucking and cancer

Ask the Doctor
By With Dr. Wale Okediran
There are reports that sucking women’s breasts will help in reducing the risk of breast cancer. How true is that?

Angelina (by SMS)

 

When you say sucking women’s breasts, we refer to it as breastfeeding. Breastfeeding in women that have given birth has a significant advantage in the prevention of breast cancer. While breast feeding has been confirmed to prevent the development of breast cancer, other forms of breast sucking especially that between husbands and wives have nothing to do with prevention of breast cancer.

 

