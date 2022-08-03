Diaspora group launches summer classes in Ogun school

A diaspora group, Beyond Remittance Group, (BRG) has launched summer coaching classes in Simawa High School in the Sagamu Local Government Area in Ogun State.

The “Immersive Reading and Writing Program” in collaboration with the state government, focuses on preparing Junior Secondary School (JSS) students for the senior class in the next academic session.

State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu officiated the event at a brief ceremony held at the Simawa High School on Monday.

Arigbabu, flanked by His Royal Highness, the Fadesewa of Simawa, Oba Gbenga Gadebo Sonuga accompanied by Her Royal Highness, Olori Adepeju Bintu Sonuga and other personalities at the event applauded the group for taking special interest in developing the education sector in Nigeria.

The Professor of Mathematics noted that the BRG is one of the few corporate bodies that has embraced the government’s adopt-a-school policy which invites the private sector to support the rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools in the state.

“BRG is one the few that has actually keyed into the agenda called adopt school programme. Adopt a school programme of this administration is a programme through which individuals, corporate bodies, philanthropists can actually partner with the Ogun State Government in the development of the education sector,” he said.

“Indeed, we have had situations where individuals have intervened in the development of schools in Ogun State. At Omoedunmare Primary School in Ago-Iwoye, a single individual through his foundation transformed all the structures in the school and provided facilities including furniture. “And I think the BRG is working in that direction to see how they can help transform Simawa High School to become a school that all of us will be very proud of,” the commissioner said.

Arigbabu reiterated the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration towards transforming the education sector in the state through its Ogun State Education Revitalization Agenda (OGSERA) Policy. He urged the students to reciprocate the BRG investment by showing commitment to learning.

The BRG Country Director, Mr Adekunle Adeyemo said the group had chosen to adopt Simawa High School as the pilot–after a two-year research–for its proposed education intervention initiative.

BRG’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Bukola Shonuga, said: “We are ecstatic to witness this day and to jump-start our education intervention initiative tagged, Public-Private-Partnership For Education Equity (PPP4EE).

“Beyond Remittance is a group of Nigerians in the diaspora who share the view that sustainable development can be best achieved by investing directly in the people.

“We view this historic event as a gateway into our organisation’s vision to help improve the quality of education and create equity in the public primary and secondary schools system in Nigeria, in collaboration with State governments, educators, students, parents, and other stakeholders.”





In his remarks, the Fadesewa of Simawa commended the group for its investment in the education of the students, noting the gesture would go a long way in transforming standards of education in the community.