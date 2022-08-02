How to Protect Your Website from Advanced Hacking Techniques

Nowadays, everyone from small retailers to large corporations has a website. Different individuals and businesses invest different amounts of time and money in their sites depending on their opportunities. In any case, cyber security is crucial for you. If your platform is the way of communication with customers, investors, and the only way of getting profit, you must protect it well from intruders.

You won’t believe what advanced hacking techniques are used by cyber criminals. If your website is down, you experience significant losses. Your reputation also suffers. Your not very honest competitors, as well as intruders, understand it very well. Website hacking may happen for the initiative of a cybercriminal or at the request of your competitors. Therefore, the question of your protection is urgent today. Below, you will find the most effective ways to protect your site from being hacked.

1. Use a VPN

Using corporate VPN software is a traditional way of protecting your website from any types of attacks. It seems obvious but lots of businesses neglect to install VeePN for their browsers. This often results in poor website security. Using this corporate tool is crucial not only on your computer or laptop. It is necessary to purchase a corporate VPN if you have a team working for you. Each of your employees should install it on his or her device.

How does VPN protection work? There is a belief that a VPN is widely used only to access geo-restricted content. Yes, it is true and it works well with it but its features go far beyond that. Your IP address is hidden when you are connected to a VPN. It gives a guarantee that no data can leak from your computer, even when you are using public Wi-Fi. It is especially crucial for businesses that do not want their corporate information to leak anywhere.

2. Use SSL andSecurityPlugins

One of the easiest steps to boost your website security is to install SSL and security plugins. As a result, information sent from your site will be encrypted, and only the intended recipients will receive it.

3. CreateStrongPasswordsOnly

Make sure that you are using a strong password on all of your websites and other services. A strong password should not be traceable and should contain special characters, numbers, and letters. You should not use common combinations, words, or dates that may be related to your biography or field of work. If your website has a feature of generating passwords automatically, do not neglect it. This way, you will reach high cyber security due to the complicity of such generated passwords.

4. Considertwo-factorauthentication

Even the most advanced sites have certain website vulnerabilities and can be hacked by professionals. Two-factor authentication is a great way to protect your website. How does it work? Install a free app called Google authenticator. Each time you login to your website, this app will generate a new code that should be entered to finish the login process.

If hackers or intruders learn your password and try to log in to your account, your phone will generate another code that should be entered to complete the procedure. Since only you have access to your phone, logging into your website will be impossible on their side.

5. Donotclicksuspiciousemails

Suspicious links (that may look pretty trustworthy, by the way) can be sent even to corporate emails. They do not always appear in the spam box. If you are not anticipating such an email from your partners or employees, do not click the links contained in those letters. They often contain malware that will easily hack not only your computer but the whole corporate network.





6. Useonlyrequiredplugins

Use only adequately supported plugins that you really require for your business. If a plugin has not been supported for years or contains known vulnerabilities, you should avoid using it.

7. PickReputableWebHostingProviders

Opt only for reliable hosting providers that regularly check logs for access by known intruders and provide frequent backups. In the event of a cyberattack, a responsible service provider will connect to you immediately to filter your traffic. It may be wise to check your hosting provider’s security incident history.

8. UseWebsiteSecurityTools

Use special site security tools that can simulate hacking attacks to test how vulnerable your site is to real ones. One of the most efficient methods of doing this is to use firewalls to prevent websites from being hacked.

9. Use HTTPS protocols

HTTPS is encrypted to increase the security of data transfers. It is especially crucial when users transmit sensitive data.

The bottom line

Creating an advanced website is not enough. It is important to use VPN protection and other above-mentioned ways to secure it from various attacks and malware. Remember that hackers never sleep and constantly search for your vulnerabilities. The best approach is to use a complex set of means for effective protection.