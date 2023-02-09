By: Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday said that in the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country, the gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies eliminated a total of 80 members of the Islamic West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists while another batch of 340 terrorists and members of their families surrendered to the troops within the last two weeks

It stated that in addition, the troops destroyed illegally refined oil products worth over N128 million and as well, destroyed several illegal refineries located in the Niger Delta Region within the period

Briefing Defence Correspondents during the bi-weekly briefing on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the six geo-political zones of the country between the period of 26 January – 9 February this year, Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Musa Danmadami, added that the troops also recovered 16 AK47rifles, 102 stolen cows and arrested a total of 176 terrorists, Boko Haram logistics suppliers, oil thieves and suspected drug peddlers.

He further explained that during the operations, 59 kidnapped civilians were rescued from their adductors and that those rescued, surrendered and other exhibits were handled over to appreciate authorities for further action

On the operational activities conducted in the South-South geo-political zone, eneral Danmadami said that the troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, 136 storage facilities, 66 ovens, 39 wooden boats, one generator, 11 vehicles and 2 tricycles.

“According to him, “additionally, troops recovered 222,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1000 litres of Dual-Purpose Kerosene while 53 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested

Speaking on the activities of the troops in the North-East, the Director pointed out that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have continue to sustain and dominate their general areas of operation.

According to him, “operational activities were conducted in various villages, towns, cities and communities of Bama, Konduga, Biu, Magumeri, Kukuwa, Kaga, Mafa and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“Cumulatively, within the period under review, troops in the North East region recovered 2 GPMG, 1 AK47, 13 dane guns, 3 AK47 Magazines, one bandolier, 316 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm PKT ammunition, 37 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one 36 hand grenade , 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo, one belted 18 x 7.62mm x51mm ball ammo, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 2 jack knives, 11 bicycles, 1 vehicle,1 motorcycle, 20 wraps of cannabis, the sum of N77,260 as well as a vehicle loaded with food items and other sundry items.

“Troops equally neutralized 56 terrorists, arrested 17 terrorists and 9 Boko terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 59 civilians while a total of 340 terrorist and members of their families, comprising 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children surrendered to troops at different locations of the North East theatre of operation. All recovered items, apprehended criminals and rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families are been profiled for further action”.





He added that troops in the North-Central zone of the country also continued to crack down on the nefarious activities of terrorist and other criminal elements in their general area of operation.

According to him,“Troops conducted operational activities in villages and towns in Mangu, Bokkos, Bassa and Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State as well as in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Troops also conducted operational activities in Ukum and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State and Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. Notably, on 27 January 2023, based on credible intelligence, troops arrested 3 suspected criminals at Sabon Bariki general area in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 10 terrorists and one gunrunner.Troops also recovered 36 cows, 10 motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, 2 knives and 8 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition,

He further explained that the troops of operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West zone of the country equally sustained operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, raid and clearance operations to clear bandits and terrorist enclaves within various towns, Local Government Areas and States within the zone.

According to him, “cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops in the North West zone recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 16 locally made pistols, one FN rifle, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 12 rounds of 9mm ammo, 11 cartridges, 8 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 AK 47 magazines, 10 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, one Boafeng radio, 1 vehicle, 3 MTN sim cards, one NIN card, 1 driver’s license, receipt of cash transfer, 66 cows, 18 sheep and assorted charms. Troops equally, neutralized 16 terrorists and arrested 7 suspected terrorists,”.

He further explained that the troops of the Joint Task Force, operation DELTA SAFE and other Operations in the South South zone of the country continued the war against oil theft and illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region through aggressive and increased tempo in raids and clearance operations as well as patrol amongst other activities.

Accordingly, he said, the land, maritime, and air component of the operation DELTA SAFE conducted operational activities at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns, cities of Bayelsa, Delta and River State to checkmate the activities of criminal element and deny them freedom of action.

“Consequently, troops of operation Delta Safe in the conduct of operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other operations discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, equipment and petroleum products as well as apprehended some suspected criminals.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks under review, troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, 136 storage facilities, 66 ovens, 39 wooden boats, one generator, 11 vehicles and 2 tricycles. Additionally, troops recovered 222,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1000 litres of Dual-Purpose Kerosene while 53 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested”

He added that similarly, in the South- East zone, the troops and other security agents have sustained the offensive against the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals in the area

According to him, “in furtherance to this, troops conducted operational activities in villages, forest, towns and cities of Anambra, Abia, Enugu and Imo States geared towards restoring peace and normalcy to the region.

“Consequently, within the weeks under review, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifle, one dane gun, one double barrel gun, one SMG, one tear gas launcher, 6 locally made pistol, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 11 AK47 magazines, 260 rounds of 223 Remington ammunitions, one travor 21 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 5.56mm ammo,11 expended cartridges, political banners, one vehicle, Nigerian police personnel uniforms, combat boots IPOB flyers , 3 motorcyles, and 2 mobile phones amongst others items. Troops equally neutralized 4 terrorists and arrested 9 terrorists”